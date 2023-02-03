Alison Brie Flaunts Bodycon Mini Dress With Wild 80s Shoulder Pads

Hollywood power couple Alison Brie (Community) and Dave Franco (21 Jump Street) are behind the new romantic comedy movie on Amazon Prime, Somebody I Used to Know. They wrote the script together: Franco directed, Brie stars as the protagonist, a woman who wonders “what if” with an old flame in her home town. Watch trailer below.

For the big red carpet premiere in Los Angeles, Franco rocked a checkered suit with a black shirt while Brie stunned in a gold mini dress with gigantic shoulder pads and tall platform Mary Janes.

That dress is by Balmain, shoes by Stuart Weitzman, and hosiery by Wolford.

As seen together on the red carpet above, Franco and Brie share the microphone and talk about how they tapped into their love of the classic 1980s and 90s romcoms and “channeled that nostalgia.”

Brie says she hopes viewers “will feel like they’re hanging out with old friends.” Note: Shoulder pads were (literally) huge in the 1980s.

Somebody I Used to Know will be available on Friday, February 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day.