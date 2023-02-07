Alicia Silverstone Says ‘Ugh’ To Her ‘Clueless’ Super Bowl Outfit Designer

Get ready to see more of actress/model Alicia Silverstone. The Hollywood movie star is reprising her iconic role as Cher from the 1995 teen comedy film Clueless for a Rakuten ad which will run during the Super Bowl.

For the commercial (see sneak peek above), Silverstone rocks a yellow plaid cropped jacket and matching pleated mini skirt — similar to the ensemble her fashion-forward character wore in Clueless.

The re-imagined suit for Silverstone was created by her BFF, New York fashion designer Christian Siriano (see above), winner of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn‘s famous reality competition Project Runway in 2007 (Season 4).

Siriano also appears as a student in the Rakuten ad.

When Siriano shared the post above, which include his sketches for Silverstone as modern day Cher, he wrote: “Um, hello, dream project. I recently got to reimagine THE outfit from Clueless for my good friend @aliciasilverstone for the upcoming Big Game @rakuten commercial.”

When Silverstone saw the post, she scolded Siriano in her best Cher voice: “Ugh good friend? Whatever 😍.”