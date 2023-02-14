Addison Rae Stuns In Lace Bra, Ripped Mini Skirt, “Britney Spears Vibes”

Not many people can pull off the sheer black lace bra with ripped denim mini skirt look, but social media influencer Addison Rae does and with aplomb. She shared the stunning photo below (topped with a pink cowboy hat) on February 14 and wished her millions of followers a Happy Valentine’s Day.

One fan replied to the photo: “that gave me BLACKOUT vibes BRITNEYYY.” A reference to Britney Spears’ 2007 album Blackout which features a photo of Spears in pink and tilting a cowboy hat.

Photographer Tyrell Hampton shared the close-up photo below and captioned it: “Quick bite.”

After starring in the 2021 Netflix movie He’s All That (a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 film She’s All That), fans of the 22-year-old Louisiana native hope she continues to pursue her acting career. Watch trailer below.

Meanwhile, you can catch her in Rita Ora‘s new music video, ‘You Only Love Me.’ Academy Award-nominated Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Casino) makes a cameo appearance, too.

Rae is one of the multitude of female celebs including Lindsay Lohan, Kristen Stewart, and Chelsea Handler who appear in the beginning of Ora’s music video and wish her good luck on her “big day.”

Fans are also hoping for new music from Rae after she released her debut single “Obsessed” in 2021.