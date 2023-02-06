‘A Million Little Things’ Star Lizzy Greene Wows in Corset With Famous TV Teens

Actress Lizzy Greene got her big break in the entertainment business when she made her debut on the Nickelodeon series The Thundermans in 2014. Since then, the Texas native has landed roles on Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Dawn) and on the current ABC drama A Million Little Things (Sophie Dixon).

The Season 5 premiere of A Million Little Things (‘The Last Dance’) premieres on Wednesday, February 8.

Above: Moses, Greene on A MILLION LITTLE THINGS, ‘think twice’ (ABC/Sergei Bachlakov)

Without giving too much away, based on the photo above in the second Season 5 episode of A Million Little Things (‘think twice’), Sophie and Regina (Christina Moses) have some explaining to do outside Regina’s Starting Fresh food truck in the park.

When not filming or promoting A Million Little Things, 19-year-old Greene enjoys her time off with famous friends and sometimes dresses up in a black corset — see above and below.

As seen below, Greene rang in the New Year with Superman & Lois stars Tayler Buck and Michael Bishop and Anna Carthcart (Descendants).

A Million Little Things airs Wednesdays at 10 pm ET on ABC.