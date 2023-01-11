Zooey Deschanel Sings With Doppelgänger “Sister,” Pharrell Reacts

Actress/singer/songwriter Zooey Deschanel is best known for her roles in the TV series New Girl (Jess) and in movies including Elf (Jovie), among others. In the Christmas classic Elf, Deschanel sings the wintery duet ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ with Will Ferrell (Buddy the Elf).

When not acting, Deschanel is often singing. She works frequently with M. Ward — as the singing duo She & Him, the pair has released six albums. Together they earned a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media for their song ‘So Long,’ which was featured on the soundtrack album for Disney’s 2011 animated movie Winnie the Pooh (above).

And sometimes Deschanel enjoys singing at home with her “songbird sister” Chantal Kreviazuk as seen and heard above.

When Deschanel shared the video, Kreviazuk replied: “You truly are my doppelgänger.” (Deschanel’s real sister is Bones actress Emily Deschanel.)

When 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer/composer Pharrell Williams watched the video, he dropped a “sparkles” emoji.

Both Deschanel and Williams work on animated films: Deschanel is the voice of Bridget in the Trolls movies, Pharrell is the composer on the Despicable Me movies. (Note: Deschanel shared the photo with Pharrell and his big hat in 2014 with the caption: “Sigh.”)