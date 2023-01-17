Zoey Deutch Swims in Bikini in Antarctica With Boyfriend Jimmy Tatro

A large group of celebrities traveled together to Antarctica including two power couples: actress Nina Dobrev and recently retired Olympic gold medalist Shaun White and actress Zoey Deutch (Not Okay) and comedic star Jimmy Tatro (Home Economics).

Formula One race car driver Lewis Hamilton and Hollywood Academy Award-winner Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club) were also present on the South Pole trip. Swipe snowboarding photos below for group pics.

The celebrities are sharing photos from the epic trip on Instagram (as seen above) but Zoey Deutch is the only one to reveal a bikini pic. Swipe below to see her standing in one of the icy oceans that surround Antarctica (it’s either the Indian, Pacific or South Atlantic Ocean).

Get ready to see more of Deutch: she produces and will star in the movie Hound.

Deutch plays the protagonist of Hound, a timid dog-groomer “who after being bitten by a mysterious stray dog” is “forced to wrestle with dark, new desires as her body goes through unexpected changes.”