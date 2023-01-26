Zoe Saldana Flaunts Hair Blowout After $8 Billion Announcement

How to celebrate a money milestone that’s pretty much otherworldly? The Avatar star Zoe Saldana knows — you have a blowout! No, not a party — we’re talking hair, lots of it, and blown out by a pro.

Yup, just as it was announced that Saldana had become the $8 Billion Woman, having set a Hollywood record for appearing in not one — but four — films that have each grossed more than $2 billion, she shared a photo in which she could not look happier.

The superstar wrote: “Major hair vibes. Had a stiff neck for days after this blowout!” Maybe Saldana’s neck hurt from the hair blowout — or maybe she was watching the box office numbers for Avatar: The Way of Water and had to keep looking up, up, up.

(The $2 billion films are Avatar (2009), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water.)

Get ready to see even more of Saldana, who is set to begin filming Emilia Perez with co-star Selena Gomez this spring.

Then Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters May 5. Of course, there is also more Avatar coming, a year from now, when Saldana will have a chance to make it six films and $12 billion.

Her hair blowout should be really spectacular then. Though could anything be better than this?