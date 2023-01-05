Zoë Kravitz Goes Clubbing in Backless Halter and Heels in NYC

As an actress Zoë Kravitz (daughter of Lisa Bonet and rock star Lenny Kravitz) is known for her TV roles in Big Little Lies with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley, and for roles in films including Mad Max: Fury Road with Charlize Theron, and The Batman with Robert Pattinson, among others.

As a model, Zoë Kravitz is known as a brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent, also known as Saint Laurent, and YSL. (Her father also models for the French fashion house, see below.)

As seen below, Zoë stars in the new YSL video commercial below for its perfume Black Opium. The video is set in New York City and follows Zoë to a club where she seductively dances to The Weeknd song ‘Moth to a Flame.’

Fans of Kravitz and The Weeknd are excited to see/hear the two together. As one fan wrote: “Zoe and The Weeknd are the duo I wasn’t expecting. She’s stunning.” Another chimed in with praise: “The best combo! The Weeknd and Zoe!”

Get ready to see more of Zoe Kravitz: she’s producing, directing and starring the upcoming thriller Pussy Island with her beau Channing Tatum (above in NYC), Geena Davis and Christian Slater, among others.