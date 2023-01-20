Yara Shahidi Flaunts Bouncy Curls, “This Cut Is Everything”

Yara Shahidi is best known for her role as daughter Zoey Johnson on black-ish and in her spin-off series grown-ish. When the 22-year-old Harvard grad shared the video below, of her with “celebrity curl specialist” Christin Brown, she captioned it: “They getting nervous now.” It’s a line from the song she’s lip syncing, ‘Money Makes the World Go Round,’ by Matt OX. It’s on his 2022 album Teen Rage.

Brown reports about her curly-haired client: “Cut goes H A R D 😮‍💨❤️‍🔥✂️ @yarashahidi always makes my cut on her look so effin iconic. Maybe because she is that exactly.” As one fan replied: “This cut is everything.”

Get ready to see more of Shahidi: she will star in the upcoming Apple TV series Extrapolations.

It’s described as a series of “Unanticipated stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale.” Marion Cotillard, Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire and Forest Whitaker also star. The series is scheduled for a March 17 premiere.