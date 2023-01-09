Wilmer Valderrama Teases Fans With Lenny Kravitz Collaboration, “More to Come”

TV star Wilmer Valderrama is best known for his roles on That ’70s Show (Fez) with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis and, currently, on NCIS as Agent Torres with Gary Cole and Katrina Law. Get ready to see even more of Valderrama.

Not only is he promoting the first-ever NCIS crossover event with NCIS Hawaii (Vanessa Lachey) and NCIS Los Angeles (LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell) — it premieres on January 9 — but he’s also promoting new, non-NCIS-related endeavors.

When Valderrama shared the photos above from Ian Schrager’s The New York EDITION luxury hotel (the old MetLife building), he made sure to include a photo of him holding a bottle of Nocheluna Sotol. He captioned the photo series (sic): “All intensions should be without fear of failure.. more to come.”

Nocheluna Sotol recently launched the brand with one of its partners, rock star Lenny Kravitz. The four-time Grammy Award winner just entered the world of agave spirits and is literally the voice of the brand, as heard in the video below. Will Encanta star Valderrama be the next voice?

NCIS airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on CBS, right before NCIS: Hawaii at 9 pm and NCIS: Los Angeles at 10 pm. The NCIS 3-hour crossover event will air on Monday, January 9.