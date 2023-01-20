Watch Gerard Butler Make Drew Barrymore Drop to Her Knees in Hysteria

Scottish actor Gerard Butler is promoting his new action film, Plane. He plays the protagonist, a pilot who “finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm.” Watch trailer below.

When Butler went on the Drew Barrymore Show to talk about the film, in honor of his Scottish heritage, the TV host and her sidekick Ross Mathews invited Butler to play a game called “Guess What’s Under Ross’s Kilt.”

Ross explains in the video below that there’s a mystery item under his belt and proceeds to give hints including: “it’s a big hit at picnics.”

Without giving away too much, watch the very end of the video to see the big reveal and Barrymore’s reaction to Butler’s instinctive reaction to the mystery item.

Plane, which also stars Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World), Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), is out in theaters now.