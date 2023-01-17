Victoria Justice’s Corset Crop Top Photos Stir ‘Zoey 101’ Reboot Talk

Former child star Victoria Justice is best known for her roles on Nickelodeon as teenager Lola Martinez on Zoey 101 (2005–2008), and Tori Vega on Victorious (2010–2013), among others.

The protagonist of Zoey 101, Zoey Brooks, was portrayed by Britney Spears‘ little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who recently announced (with the images below) that she’s working on a reboot movie of the show, Zoey 102, for Nickelodeon and parent company Paramount+.

Justice’s character, Lola, is not included in the announcement.

Justice, who is now 29, has been busy pursuing adult acting roles including the 2022 Netflix romcom A Perfect Pairing. Trailer below.

Still, when she shared the photos above, of her modeling a v corset crop top with low-riding leather pants beneath a California Dream neon light, several of her fans reacted with pleas including ‘We need Lola in the Zoey 101 movie!!’ and “We want to see you in Zoey 102.”

Justice often poses in crop tops as seen above and below.

Get ready to see more of Justice: that California Dream neon light might be a nod to her upcoming comedy film California King with Joel McHale (Community, Talk Soup) and Jimmy Tatro (Home Economics, The Real Bros of Simi Valley). It’s about a mattress store manager who fakes kidnapping the brother of a girl he has a crush on.

