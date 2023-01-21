Vanessa Hudgens Puckers Up in White Hot Swimsuit, Long Braids

Singer/actress Vanessa Hudgens is best known for her role as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical franchise. Since then she’s landed adult roles in movies including Bad Boys For Life and Tick, Tick… Boom!, among others.

When not on a Hollywood movie set, the 34-year-old brunette beauty knows how to enjoy her time-off. She rang in the New Year in a plunging dress with her sister, Stella Hudgens, above.

A few weeks after New Year’s Eve, Vanessa Hudgens shared the photo below of her puckered up at the beach wearing a white hot swimsuit with her hair in the long braids under a baby blue bucket hat.

Hudgens captioned the photo: “Over the cold. Need. Beach. And mojito STAT.” Hudgens got what she wanted (see mojito in hand).

When former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer and judge Julianna Hough saw it, she replied: “Gorgeous babe.” Hudgens’ fans agree.

Below are photos from her beach trip to Maui, Hawaii, in November.

Get ready to see more of Hudgens: she’s filming Downtown Owl (based on the novel of the same title) with Oscar Award-winner Ed Harris. Hollywood power couple Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater direct.