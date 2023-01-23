Valerie Bertinelli Rocks Popover Blouse With Side Slits, Platform Sandals

Actress Valerie Bertinelli (One Day at a Time, Hot in Cleveland) is back on TV. The New York Times bestselling author is kicking off the New Year on the set of Food Network’s reality cooking competition, Kids Baking Championship.

As seen below with her co-host Duff Goldman, Bertinelli is rocking an orange popover blouse with side slits, blue jeans and open-toe wedge platform sandals.

Bertinelli’s fans are showering her with compliments about how “great” she looks and her casual chic look. As two fans replied: “Love how she dresses like us!” It’s definitely a more modern look compared to what she wore in 2022 on Valerie’s Home Cooking (see below).

Get ready to see more of Bertinelli: she filmed an episode of the upcoming NBC comedy pilot Hungry with Ariel Winter (Alex on Modern Family) and pop star Demi Lovato (see on the set photo below).

It’s about a group of friends who belong to a food issues group, where “they help each other look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge.”