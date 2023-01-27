US Figure Skater Starr Andrews “Pops Off” in Crop Tops, Bikinis

NBC is broadcasting the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. One of the most popular American figure skaters to compete is Starr Andrews.

The 21-year-old Los Angeles native became a viral hit at the age of 9, when she skated to the Willow Smith song ‘Whip My Hair’. Watch above. Over the past 12 years, the video has massed more than 57 million views.

When not on the ice, Andrews often strikes a pose and shares photos of her modeling strapless crop tops and bikinis on Instagram.

When she rang in the New Year in the green bandeau ensemble above, US Skating Association replied: “Pop offffff.”

Andrews most recently won the silver medal at the 2022 Skate Canada International.

At the 2022 ISU Championships, Andrews performed her short program performance to the Demi Lovato song ‘Dancing with the Devil,’ and her Free Style performance to the En Vogue song ‘Free Your Mind.’

Andrews has finished in the top ten at three International Skating Union (ISU) Championships and is known as the first African American woman to win a Grand Prix medal in the singles discipline.

Even in the winter, Andrews poses in crop top. When she shared the photo below, she captioned it: “Cozy season,” and ISU Figure Skating replied with a red-heart-eyed emoji.

The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships — Women’s Free Skate — will broadcast live on NBC on Friday, January 27 from 8 pm to 11 pm.