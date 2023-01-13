Tyler Rich’s Gorgeous Bikini Model Wife Plays Ex-Girlfriend on ‘Fire Country’

On the Fire Country episode ‘Get Your Hopes Up,’ while a box truck crashes into the station, causing a power outage and triggering a dangerous fire, Sharon (Diane Farr) and Bode’s (Max Thieriot) ex-girlfriend, Cara (Sabina Gadecki), face multiple medical emergencies.

Above: Farr and Gadecki on Fire Country (Bettina Strauss/CBS)

As an actress Sabina Gadecki is known for her roles on L.A.’s Finest with Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union, and in the terrifying movie False Positive with Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan, among others.

The 5’9″ blonde is also known as the wife of country music singer Tyler Rich (above) and the inspiration behind Rich’s 2018 ballad, ‘The Difference.’ It’s on his debut album Two Thousand Miles (2020).

And when not on a TV set or spending time with Tyler, Gadecki often models bikinis, as seen above and below.

Get ready to see more of Gabecki Rich: she completed filming the horror movie Capps Crossing: Wrong Side of Dead with Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation). No word yet on its release.

Fire Country airs Fridays at 9 pm ET on CBS, right after S.W.A.T. starring Shemar Moore and right before Blue Bloods starring Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan at 10 pm