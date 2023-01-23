Travis Barker’s Thigh Tattoo: Is It Kourtney Kardashian or Michael Jackson?

Travis Barker — you’d have to blink 182 times-a-second to miss his tattoos, which cover him seemingly from head to toe. Yet there seems always to be more room for ink on the star, even after the surface area appears saturated.

Barker is hiding in the first photo below — hiding behind Kourtney Kardashian, an enviable hiding place if ever there was one.

But he’s no shrinking violet, of course, and if you swipe a couple of times you get a nearly comprehensive look at Barker’s full body ink art. And just as in real life, what stands out is what appears to be Kourtney Kardashian‘s eyes — on his right thigh. Barker hikes his shorts so you can see.

Fans also think the ink “looks like Michael Jackson‘s eyes from the Dangerous album cover.” The debate in the comments goes on, with another fan voting Kardashian on the peepers: “Those do not look like MJ’s eyes, they are clearly beautiful Armenian eyes.”

And since there is some ambiguity, one fan presents a safety for Barker, should things go awry romantically: “Better than tattooing her name on ya, @travisbarker at least in 5 years when your new lady asks whose eyes those are you can tell her anything.” (The advice may be too late: Barker reportedly has Kourtney’s name tattooed on him already.)