The Rock Shares a Face Plant — One of “Funniest Things I Have Ever Seen”

“Laughing so hard I’m crying,” writes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, after a dinosaur chasing his kids trips over a hay bale and — as The Rock himself puts it — “face plants and knocks himself out.” Yes, that’s a strange sentence — first of all The Rock’s not in the Jurassic Park franchise and, well, wouldn’t Johnson punch a dino out if it came down to it, with his kids in danger?

The Rock vs. The Dino is a title that remains for Hollywood to consider. But for now it was just a lovely trip to Dinosaurs in the Valley at Pierce College in Woodland Hills, California, that gave Johnson his big time jollies.

That’s where kid fun and learning turned happily into what Johnson calls “one of the funniest things I have ever – and will ever – see in my lifetime.” That’s Rappy the Raptor giving chase, when suddenly the hurdle is just too high. We’ve all been there.

The show is billed as the “World’s LARGEST Dinosaur Event.” And now also the funniest? No dinosaurs, The Rock assures his audience, were injured during the filming of this segment. Though it was learned that a felled dino will issue some choice profanity.

Below is The Rock with, as he puts it, a fellow T-Rex.