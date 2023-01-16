Teri Hatcher Wows in Romantic Pink Wrap Dress With James Denton

On the Fantasy Island episode ‘Daymer vs. Daymer,’ Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez) welcomes two empty nesters, Dolly (Teri Hatcher) and Dutch (James Denton) to the island where they try to figure out how to spend their next chapter.

Above and below: Hatcher and Denton on Fantasy Island, photo: Laura Magruder/FOX

Based on the promotional photos from FOX (above and below), it appears that the couple (played by the former Desperate Housewives co-stars) will opt to stay together, thanks to an encounter with game show host Conan (played by Conan O’Brien’s former talk show sidekick, Andy Richter.)

Throughout the episode, Hatcher wears a number of stunning dresses appropriate for the setting (Fantasy Island is filmed in Puerto Rico). The most flattering is a pink wrap dress with a palm tree print, ruffles and a asymmetrical hem. Dolly wears it while taking a romantic walk on the beach with Dutch.

Above: Andy Richter, James Denton and Teri Hatcher on Fantasy Island, Laura Magruder/FOX.

Fantasy Island airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX.