Sydney Sweeney Giggles and Jiggles in Strapless Babydoll Mini Dress

Actress Sydney Sweeney is best known for her roles in the HBO hit series Euphoria with Zendaya, The White Lotus with Alexandra Daddario (Olivia), and The Handmaid’s Tale (Eden Spencer) with Elisabeth Moss, among others.

The 25-year-old star is starting off the new year on a good foot. As seen above, she is all-smiles as she announces that she’s the new face of the Armani Beauty perfume My Way.

While in London, the young American is turning heads in a pink strapless mini dress with a front cutout. Swipe to see Sweeney jiggling and giggling in the stunning dress as she walks down a flight of steps.

The designer, Magda Butrym, describes it as “a strapless babydoll dress with a fitted bustier and an a-line skirt, adorned with a detachable flower brooch with our seasonal bunch of roses.” Fellow Hollywood star Mindy Kaling is a fan of the designer’s mini dresses, too (see below).

Get ready to see more of Sweeney: she will appear next on the big screen in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web with Dakota Johnson who plays the Marvel Comics protagonist, Madame Web, “a clairvoyant mutant.” Emma Roberts portrays Mary Parker. See photos below.

Madame Web is scheduled for a February 2024 release.