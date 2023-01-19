Supermodel Karlie Kloss Shows Off New Hair Look, Christy Turlington Reacts

Karlie Kloss delivered a triptych of pics on Instagram, announcing coyly that the “side part has entered the group chat.” If you were going to choose a supermodel to shake up the hair game, you couldn’t pick a better one thank Kloss. She immediately got the OG supermodel Christy Turlington responding enthusiastically.

“Bring it back,” writes Turlington in the comments. Turlington, for her part, knows the side part territory well.

Where did Kloss get her inspiration? She doesn’t say, but there’s surely a chance she has the Christy Turlington book at home on a shelf, right? See book cover below.

Writing about the late photographer Kurt Markus, Turlington wrote: “This book is a collection of our collaboration over the next nearly 30 years. I’m so grateful to have had the chance to reconnect a few years ago which prompted this project and kept us connected and hopeful during the pandemic…”

For Kloss it really would be a change. She is usually a middle part sort of supermodel, as you can see here.