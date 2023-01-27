Supermodel Helena Christensen Strikes ‘Flashdance’ Pose in Cutout Bodysuit, Legwarmers

Danish supermodel Helena Christensen and her business partner Camilla Staerk are the co-creators of the lifestyle brand Staerk & Christensen. To help promote their current sale (where proceeds go to a charity serving children without families in India), the former Victoria’s Secret model struck several different poses in a handful of second-hand clothing including cut-out bodysuits and swimsuits.

Christensen captioned the photo series above: “A flashdance kind of Sunday.”

In one photo she’s stretched out on the sofa, in another she’s on top of the sofa, in another she’s in a crab position on the floor. In two photos, she’s rocking a pair of pink legwarmers. One fan replied: “Flash dance my fave movie.”

Another fan tagged actress Jennifer Beals, who starred in the 1983 movie Flashdance. Beals played the protagonist, Alex, an 18-year-old woman with two jobs — she’s a welder and an exotic dancer who wants to get into ballet school.

Christensen recently stunned an entire nation — and celeb friends — by appearing on Harper’s Bazaar‘s Spain cover. Julianne Moore, Andie MacDowell and Michelle Pfeiffer were among the legendary beauties who thought the pics were fire.