Supermodel Adut Akech Posts Sheer Lace Lingerie Pics, Gets ‘Paper’ Cover

Supermodel Adut Akech, 2019 Model of the Year winner and recent nominee for 2022 Model of the Year (won by Bella Hadid), is sharing her appearance on the cover of the new Paper magazine.

The edition is all about fashion luminary Edward Enninful, OBE, Editor-in-Chief @britishvogue & European Editorial Director #VOGUE. He’s on the cover, too, with Akech and a bevy of exuberant fashion stars.

(Supermodel OG Linda Evangelista talks to Enninful for the issue — they’ve been pals since the 90s and Evangelista says: “You’ve influenced the whole industry. You shook it all up for us.”)

The fashion on the Paper cover is bold and beautiful, and the group scene showcases sheer joie de vivre.

Days before sharing that, Akech shared a more intimate set of photos — sheer in a different way — while shouting out Victoria’s Secret’s Love Day. Here she poses in a sizzling sheer red lingerie ensemble that had fans responding “love it, Queen.”

The third swipe delivers a triumvirate of Love Day seduction, featuring Taylor Hill and Paloma Elsesser. Over on her own Instagram, Taylor Hill is also shouting out Love Day in lace.