Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Mesmerizes, Meeting Warriors Fans Pre-Game

The Golden State Warriors, despite the rare preseason punch being thrown, profess to be a family. And the NBA Warriors family extends beyond the locker room too, where 2x NBA MVP Stephen Curry‘s accomplished restaurateur wife Ayesha talks directly to Dub Nation. And the Nation is there for it.

In a promotion for United Cards, the company shares an enchanting close-up photo of Ayesha while inviting Warriors fan cardmembers to “kick off the evening with a private meet and greet with Ayesha Curry at her critically acclaimed restaurant, International Smoke.”

Fans can’t get over the photo. “Ayesha looking STUNNING,” writes one fan. “Absolutely gorgeous,” writes another.

After getting up close, personal, and delicious with Ayesha at the restaurant, the privileged crowd will hit the Chase Center to watch Steph, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and company try to cook the Toronto Raptors the way Chef Michael Mina whips up the house specialty Crab & Thai Coconut Soup at International Smoke. (The event is on January 27, for those who just might.)

It’s not the first time in recent memory Ayesha has stirred up more than the soup on social. Sometimes her fancy spoon goes down deep to stir the ardor.

Fans went crazy for her outfit and fit just last month when Ayesha escorted hubby Steph to the Sports Illustrated Awards, where he was named 2022 Sportsperson of the Year. Fans almost forgot about Steph though, with Ayesha doing some serious show-stealing in her ensemble.

As one fan wrote: “It was his night but baby you’re the star in this outfit okay!” Okay.