Sharon Stone Flaunts Gold Spiky Eyelashes in Spain, “Punk Elegance”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, actress Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Casino) often models. She recently became the face of national eyeglass retailer LensCrafters.

Not many Americans got to see Stone on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Espana in November. As seen above and below, she posed in sheer black top with ruffles and black leather and lace gloves and a matching hat.

Fashion powerhouse Dior gets credit for the duds, but its celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker who should get the award for those 3D gold spike gems around Stone’s eyelashes. Baker captioned the photo above: “Gilded punk elegance on the queen of covers.”

Those gems are from Baker’s “PLAYBOX” gem kit which she launched through her makeup line Bakeup Beauty. Baker says she’s “always loved a spiked liner and I’m forever inspired by #punk style and vibe.”

The PLAYBOX by Jo Baker contains 456 stickers and gems, including rainbow jewels, classic rhinestones, black onyx gemstones, pastel water droplets, and 24-carat gold inspired studs, stars and moons.

Jo Baker also gave Hollywood movie star and director Olivia Wilde the stunning look above “with a few tricks.”