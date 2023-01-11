Shaq Laughs At His New Crooked Haircut, Shouts Out Stephen A. Smith

Shaquille O’Neal got quite the haircut, his hairline going back so deep it seems like even Steph Curry might struggle to hit from there. But as one astute fan says in the comments, Shaq will do for laughs what others might be too proud to try.

“Crazy how he picks on himself so no one else can,” the fan writes.

After all, Shaq is a legend. Plus, he has four NBA championship rings, as Charles Barkley might be able to tell you. Another fan nails Shaq’s unique charm, writing: “Completely comfortable in your own skin and hairline.”

Shaq is clearly living his best life in the new ‘do until he gets called out about the cut being crooked. Seeing himself up close, he agrees and issues a threat to “Bill” — presumably his barber, who is likely now hiding in an undisclosed location.

Shaq gives a shout out to notable fellow high-hairline wearer and NBA insider Stephen A. Smith, calling him “my man.” Smith also wears his line at a spot so deep that Curry might have trouble. See below. Now Shaq only has to grow his look out a bit, to really get the “Stephen A” look.