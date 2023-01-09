Shania Twain Straddles Pedestal in Fishnets and Stiletto Boots, Giddy Up!

Country pop star Shania Twain is making headlines while promoting her new album, Queen of Me, in provocative fashion-forward ensembles (see below). Some die-hard Shania fans are complaining she “doesn’t look the same” (as she did during the peak of her earlier career in the 1990s), but who does? (Cher excluded.)

With the photo below — of the 57-year-old singer straddling a pedestal in a pair of fishnets and sparkly green stilettos boots –Shania reports: “The reaction to Giddy Up! has already been so AWESOME!!” Most fans are reacting to the fishnet/stilettos photo with fire emojis.

One fan gushed: “oohh my god, it’s not fair to us single men to pose like that.”

‘Giddy Up!’ is her new hit single from Queen of Me (her sixth studio album), which will be released on February 3, 2023. Shania co-wrote all 12 tracks on the album.

The Queen of Me Tour will kick off on April 28, 2023 in Spokane, Washington and will end on November 14 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

For those who can’t wait to see Shania on stage, you can re-watch the Monarch episode ‘There Can Only Be One Queen,’ see above. She plays herself. She says of the show: “Some of it is very close to reality.”