Serena Williams Responds To Khloe Kardashian After 60-Pound Weight Loss Photos

A Kardashian posed for photos, news followed. Have you heard this one before? Anyway, we’ll pick up from there. Khloe Kardashian unveiled her new look for the pages and cover of Sorbet mag this week, and true fans are still licking the spoon for the flavor. (Sorbet is a popular palate cleanser!)

“Love you. You are stunning,” writes Loren Ridinger to Khloe. Ash Holm writes, “Uhhh it’s so hard to choose my fav when every photo is a HIT!!”

Khloe does look stunning, of course — it’s a magazine shoot! But does she look like herself, and what is a self anyway? That’s where the debate, such as it is, goes from here. Yup, the other part of the story goes like this: a Kardashian posed, people got upset about it. You’ve definitely heard that one before.

Social media doesn’t have a filter where only fans comment. Foes comment too. So when Khloe dropped the shots for Sorbet, there were people out there who wanted, um, ice cream instead?

Hey, you look just like Taylor Swift was perhaps the most common refrain, citing an undeniable resemblance. Those comments were delivered with the implication that Khloe went to her plastic surgeon and ordered herself “The Swifty” of the Specials menu.

The most beloved Kardashian has also lost plenty of weight and, as it goes, people have strange feelings about that — is it good and healthy, or vain and dangerous? All that — irresolvable. People will never be satisfied.

Khloe captioned on of her posts with this:

“Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs?”

The caption is meant to engage the audience — hey, would you? — and engage it did. But a lot of the feedback sounded like this comment: “Ummm… so are we not going to talk about what actually changed the look of her face? Lol.”

A rash of commentary ensued that essentially accused Khloe of masking surgical enhancements and dietary changes by saying hey wow bangs really make a difference huh? It sounded disingenuous to many.

So much so that Khloe evidently took note and reportedly responded, “I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who looks up to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years. So recently the only change is the bangs.” She said she didn’t know she had to log each iteration of her life changes as she travels her path.

Still there are many for whom Khloe hardly needs to respond at all — and it’s not just mom Kris Jenner, who writes “I’ll have what she’s having.”

Another of those to whom Khloe owes no explanation for her fresh look is tennis superstar Serena Williams. Williams loved the photos and was unabashed in saying so. After a series of affectionate emojis, Williams served up this: “no words. ! Loveeeeeeee.” Nuff said.