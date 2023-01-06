Selena Gomez Reacts To Miley Cyrus’s High-Cut Bodysuit Pic With One Word

From one young Disney OG to another, Selena Gomez had one word for Miley Cyrus after Cyrus dropped her trapeze-artist-in-bodysuit-and-heels pic to announce her new album, Endless Summer Vacation. That word?

“Damn,” wrote Gomez, echoing the thoughts of many viewers.

Excitement about Cyrus’s March 10 album date flew across the internet, equaled in Cyrus City only by the excitement around this photo, which shows Cyrus hanging out in a high-cut bodysuit and stilettos.

Not only Gomez but celebs like Kylie Minogue and Chelsea Handler chimed in, respectively, with a fire emoji and “hot.”

Yup it was a one-word reaction type of post, with singer model actress Savannah Clarke also employing the technique, even if she broke with the others by going with two syllables. “ICON,” Clarke commented.

MTV had a funny reaction, too, saying “Don’t Let Go.”

That Cyrus got a strong reaction isn’t surprising — she always does. It’s a great pic and her 8th studio album, quite a level of output for a singer who has just turned 30. Gomez, who has released three studio albums and three compilation albums of her own, knows the territory well.

After all, the two stars go way back — Gomez used to play Mikayla on the Cyrus Disney vehicle Hannah Montana.