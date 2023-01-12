Selena Gomez Plays Pool at Bar In Bare-Shoulder Valentino Gown, “Not A Reg Girl”

To her fans’ infinite delight, the entertainer Selena Gomez is making regular forays onto Instagram again — and giving her legions a taste of La Vida de Selena. That life looks pretty fine, too, and happy, which has fans rejoicing.

Their hero has been through some things, as documented boldly in Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, the AppleTV+ documentary hitthat caused a sensation.

Some admirers even credited the star’s transparency in the documentary with “saving lives” — so candid were her reveals in facing mental health challenges that everyday people, not just megastars, have to face in their own lives.

But in the recent photos, Ms. Gomez appears to be transitioning from saving lives to living life, and her fans are there for it. She couldn’t look happier than she does taking aim with her cue, and some help, at the side pocket in the billiards shot above.

Gomez unsurprisingly wins best dressed too — nothing against the fellas — in her red carpet bare-shoulder Valentino gown.

Gomez asked fans to “caption this.” And there were some good answers on the post, which garnered a million likes before it was two hours old. “She’s not a reg girl,” wrote one fan, “she’s a cool girl.”

But despite the plea to caption, most fans just commented on their pleasure in Gomez’s return to the platform, where she’s begun to drop some daily delights. She captioned the post above: “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?”

Well, yes, we can tell. We moved out from under our rock months ago and the news is hard to escape. Selena Gomez — her mind and her — are back on Instagram.