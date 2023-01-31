Sarah Silverman Caught Canoodling With Boyfriend on Plane

Sarah Silverman is known professionally for her stand-up comedy, her podcast, and as the voice of animated characters including Vanellope in Wreck-It Ralph film franchise, among other projects.

On a personal note: she’s also known for having long-term relationships with fellow celebrities including comedian-turned-TV host Jimmy Kimmel (2002-2009) and actor Michael Sheen (2014-2018).

The 52-year-old comedian/podcaster/actress is now in a relationship with comedian Rory Albanese (above with President Obama and Jon Stewart).

He’s the former showrunner, executive producer and writer for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (1999-2013), the former executive producer for The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore (2015-2016) and former EP for GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke (2019-2020). That’s Michael Strahan and Albanese below at work.

Silverman and Albanese don’t share a lot of photos of them together, so when they do, their fans and famous friends go wild with excitement.

When Silverman shared the cute photos above, she wrote: “Breaking: we spotted ourselves canoodling.” Amy Schumer replied: “love these people” and Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing) replied: “oooooohhhh sexytime.”

Above is the couple at Silverman’s Broadway show The Bedwetter in May 2022 at the Atlantic Theater Company. Albanese wrote: “My girlfriend is a genius and her musical is incredible.”