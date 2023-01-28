Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor Hold Hands in Paris, Crowds Go Wild

Hollywood power couple Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) and Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) are attending Paris Fashion Week. As seen below, holding hands in the rain, both American actresses wore chic woolen pant suits and identical purses by Italian design label Fendi.

Celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who shared the photo, reports: “Lady P and Holland went to Paris and the crowds went WILD!” Swipe below to see fellow American actress Kerry Washington (Scandal) in a bright green Fendi ensemble.

Fellow fashion-forward celebrities are chiming in with praise. Model Chrissy Teigen told Welch: “if they come home and miss it you can just bring them over to my house and we will also go will.”

Get ready to see more of Taylor: she finished filming an upcoming (untitled) comedy with Will Ferrell and Awkwafina and Sandra Oh. It’s about a lonely recluse whose “life is upended when her train wreck of a sister vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfill her lifelong dream.”

And Paulson is working on a TV series about the real-life bible-thumping diet guru Gwen Shamblin. Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing) is portraying Shamblin in an upcoming Lifetime movie, too.