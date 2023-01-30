Russell Westbrook Can’t Stop Smiling, He Loves This Reporter’s Question So Much

For all the turmoil that has accompanied all-time hoops great Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles — not to mention his post-Thunder stints in Houston and Washington — Westbrook has continued to bring a positive outlook to his work. He gets after it nightly, which is one of the qualities, beyond his otherworldly athletic gifts, that has always made him a standout superstar.

Westbrook has been for much of his career that rare thing: both the best player and hardest working player on his team. (Usually those roles are occupied by two different players.) On the 2023 Lakers, Westbrook is no longer the best player on his team, but he has been reluctant to relinquish his reputation as the hardest worker. Westbrook gives it his all.

For his reward, once in a while Westbrook is reminded that people, even some people in the media, still find the way he plays astounding and inspiring. Superhuman, in fact.

Such a rewarding moment happened this week during a lovely postgame media exchange. A young reporter praised various moves Westbrook had made throughout the game, and pretty much asked: that was so amazing, how do you do it? In answering, Westbrook looks happier than he has looked anywhere in years.