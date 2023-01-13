Ruby Rose Flaunts “Sick” Abs in Crop Top, Dennis Rodman Pants

Australian-born actress Ruby Rose is best known for her TV roles on Orange is the New Black (Stella Carlin) and Batwoman (Kate Kane/Batwoman), and in action movies including Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (Abigail) and John Wick: Chapter 2 (Ares), among others.

When not on a set, Rose shares photos of her fit physique and often in crop tops (see above and below).

When she shared the recent photo below, of her flaunting her abs in a crop top and a pair of joggers/trainers covered with the face of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, her millions of fans noticed even though she captioned it: “Ignore me… it’s all about the shoes.” The sneakers are by Dior.

Actress Elizabeth Tulloch (Superman & Lois, who appeared as Lois Lane on Batwoman) replied: “For me it’s about the abs actually.” Others chimed in on “abs envy.”

And rapper/actress Bre-Z (All American, Empire) replied: “Sickkkkk” with a series of fire emojis.

Get ready to see more of Ruby Rose: she’s filming two new action movies including Dirty Angels with Eva Green (Penny Dreadful, Casino Royale). It’s about “a group of female soldiers who disguise themselves as medics to rescue a group of teenagers caught between ISIS and the forces of the Taliban.” (Photos above.)

Ruby will also star in The Collective with Don Johnson (Miami Vice) and Lucas Till (MacGyver). It’s about “a young recruit to a mysterious agency of assassins (who) finds himself going rogue on his first assignment, tracking down a dangerous group of human traffickers.”