Rita Ora Sizzles Topless In Sultry Photo To Fire Up New Video

Pop star Rita Ora is making sure her 16 million followers on Instagram know that the “new era begins now,” as she writes, introducing the new music she’s been working on. Ora just dropped “You Only Love Me” and its bouncy, amusing, color-saturated video accompaniment.

To help get the big news moving around the internet as fast as possible, Ora’s doing one of the things she does best — posing for sizzling photos that fans find elegantly alluring, sultry, and unforgettable.

Ora writes that she’s been “dying to share [the music] with you all! I love you so much, thank you for being with me.”

Well being with you is a pleasure, is the fan response in general. Fans of Ora have been patient. But now it’s her “big day,” as no less that Chelsea Handler, Addison Rae, Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Smith and more are happy to tell her. (It’s a fun, wedding-themed video, but as Ora says, not the wedding day she dreamed of.)

Ora adds: “You Only Love Me, song and video OUT NOW! So excited to share this with you all, I had so much fun on set 🥃 #YouOnlyLoveMe.” Credits:

Director: @charlie.sarsfield

Hair: @johnvialhair

Make up: @anthonyhnguyenmakeup

Styling: @tomeerebout

Production: @untold_studios