Rita Ora Lifts Shirt to Flaunt New High Rib Tattoo, “What Is It?”

British singer/songwriter Rita Ora is a busy woman. When she’s not singing on stage, she’s either modeling (for the Kate Moss Agency in London), acting, hanging out with her husband, filmmaker Taika Waititi, or getting a new tattoo.

While in Los Angeles, Ora got a new tattoo (from female tattoo artist Yatzil Elizalde) but fans are confused and are asking, “What is it?”

As seen in the photo above, Ora lifts her black undershirt to reveal fresh lines of ink but it’s not clear what the lines are meant to represent. What fans can see clearly is the tattoo underneath the fresh ink.

In that one, in script is the line: “Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none,” which is from Shakespeare’s play ‘All’s Well That Ends Well.’

Above and below are photos taken before Ora’s brand new tattoo (for the sake of comparison).

Get ready to see more of Ora: she’s playing the literary Lewis Carroll character the Queen of Hearts in the upcoming family movie The Pocketwatch with Brandy Norwood (who’s once again playing Cinderella). The two singers play the mothers of two kids who travel back in time using the White Rabbit’s pocket watch.