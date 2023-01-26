Riley Keough’s Bare Midriff Photo Screams Rock Royalty, ‘Daisy and The Six’ Attests

In the early heyday of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, enterprising music entrepreneurs put together the Monkees, a made-for-TV band formed inorganically, but nonetheless capable of making hits for the radio.

The formula has been repeated frequently since, most notably with the assembled boy bands of the 1990s and beyond, featuring the likes of Justin Timberlake and Harry Styles.

The newest entry into the made-for-TV bandscape is Daisy and The Six, which enters a very different TV atmosphere. In earlier times, so-called real bands were conscientious about selling out and about appearing to be in it for the money.

But a shift in the culture means that today earning corporate money is a badge of honor rather than a symbol of corruptibility. If your band wins the Nike commercial spot in 2023, you are the big winner overall. Fans won’t begrudge you, they’ll praise you.

Daisy and The Six creators know this well, so much so that like The Monkees, the band’s debut on Amazon Prime in a limited series will coincide with a real album — Aurora — by the fake band. House of mirrors, you say? Welcome to Hollywood!

If only they could get somebody with rock and roll in their blood to star, right? Oh wait, they have! Model and actress Riley Keough is the eldest daughter of the late singer Lisa Marie Presley, whose dad was Elvis Presley — otherwise known as The King of Rock and Roll. Keough has rock in her veins, no doubt, as Daisy and The Six attests.

Keough recently shared a sad but touching moment on Instagram — the last photo taken of her with her famous mom. In it, Keough looks every bit like rock royalty in her bra-like top with midriff bare — she looks, in fact, as if she might have just come from rehearsals for Daisy and The Six. This apple hasn’t fallen far from the Graceland tree.

Executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and company, Daisy and The Six just dropped a trailer before its debut on Amazon Prime. It also stars: