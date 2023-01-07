Regina Hall Stuns in Sheer Backless Dress With Stilettos With ‘Best Man’ Ladies

Hollywood star Regina Hall is known for her roles in both the Scary Movie (Brenda Meeks) and The Best Man (Candy Sparks) movie franchises, among others. She most recently played Maya, wife of Kevin Hart‘s character in Me Time with Mark Wahlberg.

Hall is promoting her new project, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, the Peacock series that takes place a few years after the 2013 movie The Best Man Holiday. The longtime college friends are now dealing with marriage, parenting, and other lifestyle changes and challenges.

While Harper (Taye Diggs) gets the opportunity to turn his book Unfinished Business into a movie, Candace (Hall) goes back to school for her Master’s degree.

When Hall shared the video above (that’s Kaytranada’s song ‘Intimidated’ featuring H.E.R.) featuring her and her female Best Man co-stars (Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Melissa De Sousa) fans went wild. Keep watching to see Hall spin in that sheer kimono-style dress (it’s backless!) and those gold platform stilettos. One fan replied: “I don’t know how, but this video smells good.”

Above: Hall wore another stunning sheer dress to the 2022 Oscars.

Fun fact: In real life, Hall earned her Bachelor’s degree from Fordham and her Master’s in journalism from NYU.

As seen and heard above, in an interview on The Breakfast Club, Hall said: “I loved being a student. I could’ve gone to school until I was 75 years old as long as somebody would’ve paid my rent. I would’ve been a professional student.”