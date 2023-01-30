Reese Witherspoon Wows in Red Hot Mini Dress, “Hot Chick” Louboutins

Hollywood movie star Reese Witherspoon doesn’t need an introduction. She’s won an Oscar (Walk the Line), launched her own book club, and runs the highly successful production company, Hello Sunshine. And that’s just her professional life. She’s also married with three kids.

Witherspoon is now promoting her first ever Netflix movie, Your Place or Mine, and is doing so in a gorgeous red mini dress with a pair of Christian Louboutin‘s “Hot Chick” leather sling back heels and so chic cat eye sunglasses by designer Celine.

With the video above, taken on a California balcony, Witherspoon writes: “Getting ready to promote my FIRST @netflix movie ever. Naturally I wore Netflix RED.” She uses the Nina Simone song “Feeling Good.”

In the movie Your Place or Mine, Witherspoon plays the protagonist, Debbie, in the romantic comedy with Ashton Kutcher. When she and her best friend Peter (Kutcher) “swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.” Your Place or Mine will be available on February 10 — just in time for Valentine’s Day.