Reba McEntire Gets A New Nickname, Carrie Underwood Reacts

After Reba McEntire established herself as one of country music’s most famous singers, and earned the nickname “the Queen of Country,” the spunky red-head launched a successful career as an actress. Her eponymous TV sitcom Reba aired for six seasons, and she currently stars in the popular ABC crime drama Big Sky with Katheryn Winnick (Vikings).

Get ready to see more of McEntire on your screen: she’s producing and starring in the upcoming Lifetime movie, The Hammer.

Reba plays the protagonist, Kim Wheeler, an attorney who becomes the new judge in a small rural town in Nevada. As seen in the sneak peek video above, which features the 1981 Stevie Nicks song “Edge of Seventeen,” Reba’s character (who is nicknamed The Hammer) “lays down the law.” That nickname may well stick to Reba herself!

And yes, that is her Reba co-star Melissa Peterson playing Kim’s sister Kris, who runs a brothel in town and is a suspect in the murder of the judge Kim has replaced.

When country pop star Carrie Underwood saw the trailer, she replied to Reba: “Looks good!!! I’ll be watching!”

The Hammer premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, January 7 at 8 pm ET.