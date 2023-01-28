Hollywood star Rachel Bilson (Hart of Dixie, The O.C.) is promoting the new crime drama on FOX, Accused. The series “chronicles ordinary people getting caught up in extraordinary situations, where one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.”

Each of the 15 episodes features a different cast of actors. Bilson will star in the upcoming episode, ‘Danny’s Story,’ which will premieres on Tuesday, January 31. See season trailer above.

While promoting Accused in New York City, Bilson tried the trendy “no pants” look in a long black sweater (by Camilla & Marc) with shiny gold thigh-high heeled boots by designer BY FAR. Some finicky fashionistas might say she’s cheating with those black tights.

Swipe (above) to see Bilson’s ascending three-band earcuff by Hollywood jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher.

Of course, Bilson is one of many celebrities caught trying the “no pants” fashion trend. Above is Oscar winner Anne Hathaway rocking the “no pants” look in those same BY FAR boots, called STEVIE 99. Hathaway is not cheating.