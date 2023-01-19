Priyanka Chopra Stuns In See-Thru Outfit, “Everyone’s A Critic”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has “both the love and scrutiny of a vast fanbase,” writes British Vogue editorial titan Edward Enninful, OBE.

“Everyone’s a critic these days,” Enninful writes, “even when it comes to how and why we choose to have our children, and so I am especially grateful to [Priyanka] for sharing her story.”

And as this is Priyanka Chopra, she shared not just her story but her image, among the most famous in the world. (She has 84.5 million Instagram followers, just to underscore Enninful’s point about a vast fanbase.)

The icon models a sheer bodycon ensemble for the mag above, by Miu Miu, a pic included in Enninful’s post.

That story is about Priyanka, her family, and especially the recent past and “delicate” present, “the months since her daughter came home from the hospital, fit and well,” Enninful writes.

The full print story hits newsstands on January 24, but you can read it here now.