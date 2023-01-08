Perdita Weeks Stuns in ‘Baywatch’ Suit With Magnum PI’s Jay Hernandez

British actress Perdita Weeks is best known in the U.S. for her role as Juliet Higgins in the CBS reboot Magnum, P.I. with Jay Hernandez as the private investigator (who was originally played by current Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck).

Many fans of the TV show were surprised to learn that after four seasons on CBS, Magnum, P.I. wasn’t renewed. The last episode aired in October 2021.

There’s a whole lot for Magnum, P.I. fans to celebrate in 2023. Not only are Higgins and Magnum (aka ‘Miggins’) back on TV together (NBC is their new home) but they’re finally together romantically, too (see above), and they spend a lot of time at the beach where they can flaunt their fit physiques (see below).

When Weeks shared the photo above, of both characters in officially looking red swimsuits, she captioned it: “new gig who dis?” Several fans have replied with ‘Baywatch Hawaii’ comments.

One wrote: “It’s like Baywatch ALL over again,” while another replied: “you look like undercover lifeguards!”

When Weeks shared the sneak peek video above, which includes a steamy shower scene between Higgins and Magnum, she wrote: “putting the team in steamy.”

The Season 5 premiere Magnum, P.I. will air on Sunday, February 19 on NBC.