Penelope Cruz Stuns in Push-Up Bra, Reveals Svelte Waist, “Magnetic”

Hollywood movie star Penélope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) posed topless for the Spanish edition of Dust magazine (Spring/Summer 2023), a quarterly fashion magazine. As seen below, the Academy Award-winning actress wore nothing but a pair of rolled-up white ruffle panties by Chanel for the cover.

Photographed in black-and-white by Luigi and Lagno, Cruz also stunned in a black push-up bra and black motorcycle jacket. As seen below, Cruz pulls at her bottoms to reveal a svelte waist.

The photographers captioned all the photos as “Magnetic Penelope.”

Get ready to see more of Cruz: she will appear next on the big screen in the biopic Ferrari with two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver (Marriage Story, BlacKkKlansman) who plays the famous Italian race car enthusiast Enzo Ferrari. Cruz plays his wife, Laura Ferrari.