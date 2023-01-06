Penelope Cruz Goes Topless for Spanish Magazine, Cindy Crawford Reacts

Americans know Spanish movie star Penélope Cruz for her roles in movies including Woody Allen’s 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. (Her co-stars were Scarlett Johannson and her future husband Javier Bardem.)

When not on a movie set or spending time with her two children, the 48-year-old actress often models. As seen below, Cruz rocks a long sleeve bandage crop top with a pull-string front and a matching “Morticia Addams” skirt.

In the second photo (above), Cruz stretches her arms up to flaunt her flat abs. The results of the photo shoot are featured in Dust magazine. Cruz went topless for the cover of the Spanish, Spring/Summer 2023 edition (below).

Cruz fans and famous friends are going wild over the images. Many are dropping fire emojis including American supermodel Cindy Crawford and mega star Ricky Martin who replied: “Regia 🔥🙌🔥.”

Get ready to see more of Cruz: she will appear next on the big screen in the biopic Ferrari. Adam Driver plays the race car driver Enzo Ferrari (photo above); Cruz plays his wife, Laura Ferrari.