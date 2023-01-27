Paulina Porizkova Stuns in Bikini Surf Strut, “Appreciate My Body”

The supermodel Paulina Porizkova is 57 going on 58 — or 57 going on 37, to judge by her most recent social share. The model and author confesses to battling “janky hips” and not walking out of the water quite the way she had planned.

“I was trying to walk out of the water all swinging hips and sexy, but was undercut by the currents, waves and dips in the sand,” she writes, not to mention hip arthritis, which plagues her. Warning: plenty of people will still think Porizkova is just rubbing it in, having long ago won the genes lottery and still holding on to her winnings!

Porizkova writes: “I will be turning 58 soon, and couldn’t appreciate my body more. It takes a lot of work, especially with the janky hips.”

Fans agree, at least with the part about appreciating her body — and the inspiration she provides. TV star Angie Harmon spoke for a lot of people when she responded, writing: “STUNNING & #goals all in one post! I also feel old & fat.”

Harmon wasn’t the only celeb to comment. The photo below is unlikely to make Ms. Harmon feel any better — or maybe it provides even more inspiration, as that is certainly part of Porizkova’s goal.

Porizkova’s book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful is the #1 Best Seller at Amazon in Feminist Theory. Author Ann Patchett had this to say about Porizkova’s work:

“No Filter is a book about a rare life, profound love, profound grief, anxiety, self-assurance, empowerment, aging, loss, and joy. It is nuanced, complex, insightful, helpful, and constantly surprising. Do you think you know what kind of book a super model writes? Think again. Paulina Porizkova is in the business of defying expectations.”