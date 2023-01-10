Paula Abdul Stuns in Tiny Pink Tuxedo Dress, Nicole Scherzinger Reacts

When not dancing or choreographing or singing, petite pop star Paula Abdul is often modeling. For the promotional video below, the former American Idol judge rocked a tiny pink tuxedo dress (by designer Nana Jacqueline) with black hosiery and a staggeringly tall pair of black stilettos.

She manages to keep her legs crossed throughout the entire video.

The video was taken in Las Vegas at the 2023 CES (Consumer Electronics Show) where the latest gadgets are on display, including Abdul’s sunglasses. They aren’t just cute — they’re smart, too.

Abdul says the audio smart sunglasses are her “latest venture,” and are cleverly called IdolEyes. When she puts the pair on, she reports: “You can play your favorite playlist, listen to your favorite podcast and accept personal phone calls and the audio is impeccable.”

When former Pussycat Dolls singer and dancer Nicole Scherzinger (The Masked Singer) watched the video, she told Abdul: “I idolize you.” Socialite Paris Hilton (who’s also in Vegas) replied: “Those sunglasses are gorgeous and so cool!”

Other new products being rolled out at the 2023 CES include “a new crop of electric motorcycles,” as seen above.