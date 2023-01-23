Noah Cyrus Poses Topless in Desert, Lil Nas X Reacts

Noah Cyrus, the younger sister of mega star Miley Cyrus, is a former child star and singer, too. As a child she played various roles on Miley’s long-running TV series Hannah Montana. More recently, Noah played Connie on the 2021 season of American Horror Stories. See below.

In September 2022, Noah Cyrus released her debut album, The Hardest Part, which includes her hit song, “I Burned LA Down,” which she co-wrote with producers Peter Harding and Michael Crossey.

At the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, Noah was nominated for Best New Artist even before her full album dropped. (Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion won).

When Noah Cyrus turned 23 earlier this month at Joshua Tree, California, she lifted her shirt at least twice, as seen in the photos above.

When country/rapper Lil Nas X, also 23, saw the pics, he replied: “happppy bday pookie.” Lil Nas X famously launched his career with the song “Old Town Road” — and with a remix with Noah’s father, famous country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.