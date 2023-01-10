Nikki Reed Stuns in One-Shoulder ‘Scribble’ Dress with Giant White Hat

As an actress, Nikki Reed is best known for her roles in the 2003 movie Thirteen (Evie) and in The Twilight Saga (vampire Rosalie Hale) with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, among others. Since then, she married The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder and has become a mother. Reed and Somerhalder are now expecting their second child together.

When not tending to her domestic life, Reed is pursuing the art of photography. As seen below, Reed was recently honored by The Art of Elysium. The organization not only put Reed’s work up for exhibit but also hosted a fete in her honor. Swipe the photos below to see famous friend, actress/dancer Jenna Dewan (The Rookie, World of Dance).

For the celebration, Reed wore a striking big-brimmed white hat with a one-shoulder, one-sleeve gown by designer DIARRABLU. The Satu Dress with the slide slit was handmade in Senegal, Africa, and the print is called “Scribble Noir.”

Reed often wears that big brimmed hat, even at the pool, as seen above.