Nicole Kidman Hugs Zoe Saldana From Behind, “You Say It Sexy”

Two of Hollywood’s biggest stars — Nicole Kidman (Eyes Wide Shut, The Hours) and Zoe Saldana (Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy) — are working together. They’re filming an episode of the upcoming action/thriller series Lioness.

The title refers to the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team, which is designed “to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.” Saldana’s character trains the operatives while Kidman’s character supervises and deals with the top brass.

As seen in the video above, while waiting at a boat marina, Kidman announces that the two actresses are in Majorca (an island in Spain). When Kidman turns to Saldana and says, “You say it properly,” Saldana responds by adding a Spanish accent to it.

When Kidman tries to mimic her, Saldana tells Kidman, “You say it sexy actually.” That’s when the tall Australian embraces the petite American from behind. And Saldana keeps her eye on the camera and says, “Okay, back to being bad asses,” and Kidman raises her arm. Saldana declares, “Game on.”